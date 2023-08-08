Canal Rd. traffic will be detoured for pedestrian bridge construction

While phase one of the two year Hwy. 59 widening project in Gulf Shores will eventually include closing the pedestrian/bicycle lane on W.C. Holmes Bridge to make room for a third lane, plans for a new pedestrian bridge crossing the Intracoastal Waterway near Tacky Jack’s are also moving forward.

To accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists who utilize the Route 59 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway, the city is planning to build a separate structure for pedestrians and bicyclists adjacent to Tacky Jack’s restaurant. The pedestrian bridge, when completed, will rise 74 feet above the water. It’s total length, including ramps, is 1,800 feet.

Gulf Shores City Engineer Mark Acreman said the city is also working with ALDOT to provide a detour route for U.S. 180/Canal Road around the work zone while the pedestrian bridge is under construction.

“We have developed a proposed construction detour plan one block east of the bridge location along East 3rd Street,” said Acreman. “This is a short-term detour route around the work zone while the bridge is being constructed and is currently being coordinated between our transportation engineers and ALDOT.”

“As the the traffic re-routes, the intent is to affect the fewest amount of property owners for the least amount of time,’’ posted City Councilman Steve Jones on social media. “ East 3rd St. to East 22nd Ave. with a traffic signal at East 22nd St. and East 2nd Ave. is phase one. Then pedestrian bridge construction on the south side can begin as the 90 degree at East Canal Rd. and East 2nd Ave. can be closed.’’

Acreman said the U.S. Department of Interior needs to sign off on rerouting the road through a portion of Gulf State Park before a long-term strategy of re-routing Route 180 from the entertainment district area can be implemented. The agency is reviewing the proposed Highway 180 East realignment as well as the city lands offered in exchange for right-of-way connected to that project, he said.

Acreman said there is no timeframe for the federal agency’s approval, but he added that “if we do not receive U.S. Department of Interior approval in a timely manner, we will have to route the traffic around the neighborhood utilizing city-owned property.

“We are developing several options but haven’t reached a definitive route yet.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation, through its BUILD Grant program, awarded Gulf Shores $14.4 million to improve transportation options for visitors and residents. The money will be applied toward the pedestrian bridge.

In addition, the city got $2 million from a grant program administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation to help fund the Highway 59 widening project. The city is providing approximately $15 million in matching costs for the two projects.

For more info about pedestrian bridge construction plans, call 251-968-4301