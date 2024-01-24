30th Super Chili Cook-Off Feb. 10 at Flora-Bama

Let the chopping begin. The 30th Annual Flora-Bama Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off is set for Feb. 10 from noon ‘til 2 p.m. in the tent at the world famous honky tonk on the Al-Fl state line.

A total of 20 teams of three are registered to work their chili wizardry to win with their version of the best chili and raise funds for Relay For Life and The American Cancer Society. Register at florabama.com.

If you don’t want to cook, come by, sample the wide variety of dishes and help raise funds for The American Cancer Society. Tasting tickets are $25 for unlimited chili samples, a draft PBR or bottled water and a People’s Choice ticket. Serving starts at noon.

New this year is a Best Decorated Booth award. First place winners receive $100 and the Perpetual Trophy.

There are also second place, third place and & people’s choice awards. Tickets will be sold at the tent beginning at 10 a.m. and judging starts at noon.