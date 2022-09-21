Wednesday, September 21, 2022
31 prizes in 31 days during Mystics of Pleasure raffle

Every prize will be worth at least $500, nine prizes will be worth more than $2,000 and the grand prize is valued at $2,000 during the Mystics of Pleaure Mardi Gras krewe’s 10th Annual Christmas In November Mega-Raffle. The krewe’s signature annual charitable fundraising event will start on Nov. 1 and award 31 prizes in 31 days. Each ticket is eligible to win on all 31 days, so your ticket number could win multiple times. Only 1000 of the $50 tickets will be sold, and the prizes are amazing. For ticket info, visit mysticsofpleasure.com or call 619-796-6929.
The Florida Lotto Pick 3 numbers are announced every day at 5 p.m. If your ticket number matches, you are the winner of that day’s prize.
Prizes include guns, fishing trips, fishing gear & trips, his & her electric bikes, jewelry, custom grills and incredible furniture. Pick your lucky number, and check out what you’re getting for Christmas this year. Once patrons choose a number, they can log into a customer account to find info about each day’s winning number.