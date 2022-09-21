Tickets on sale for Oct. 21 Chicago Street Supper Club

Tickets, priced at $100 per, are now on sale for the 11th Annual South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Chicago Street Supper Club on Oct. 21 from 6-10 p.m. This elegant outdoor dining experience takes place in the heart of downtown Foley on North Chicago Street and features a four-course meal prepared by top local chefs. The well-curated menu that is paired with an amazing selection of wine. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner service to follow at 7 p.m. Featured chefs include Paul Abel of Wolf Bay, Dan Navarro of Dan’s Diner, Zach Bridges of Craft Farms Golf Resort and Kimberly Asbury of BuzzCatz Coffee & Sweets. Casual cocktail attire is recommended. More info: Rachel@mylocalchamber .net or 251-943-5550.