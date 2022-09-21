Wtiches & Werewolves Halloween Paddle Oct. 22 at Galvez Landing

The Second Annual Witches & Werewolves Halloween Paddle will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, with paddle rides scheduld at noon and 2 p.m. from Galvez Landing Boat Launch on Innerarity Point. All paddlers are welcome.

The first stop is Suinset Grille for a costume contest, brew and photo ops. The second paddle is to isle Two for games, brew and photo ops. For sponsorship or any other event info, email keygullscorp@gmail.com, call (850) 293-0505 or go to facebook.

Funds raised at the event will support Perdido Key Mobile Food Pantry.

Founded in Oct. 2021 by locals who loved the idea of organizing a recreational community event from a national trend of Halloween lovers dressed as witches & warlocks while paddling on a vessel. Held in Perdido Key directly off the Galvez Boat Launch on the Intracoastal Waterway, a routed course was set around the little islands.

“We had a successful first event with 33 vessels in the water, 30 spectators, 10 business sponsors & five volunteer safety boats in the water,’’ said organizer Cheri Bone.