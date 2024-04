Mac & Cheese Cook-off April 27 on Innerarity

The Perdido Key Rotary Club will host its Annual Mac & Cheese Cook-off at The Point Baptist Church (13801 Innerarity Point Rd.) on April 27 from 2-5 p.m. The event includes craft and food vendors and fun and games for the kids.

The Perdido Key Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at The Point Baptist Church.