Coastal Art Center fundraiser is April 25

Roaring 20’s Speakeasy is the theme for The Grand Event

The Friends of the Arts will host their signature fundraiser – The Grand Event – Roaring 20’s Speakeasy on Thursday, April 25 at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach from 6 – 8:30 p.m. The event raises funds for local arts programs and college scholarships. Entertainment will be provided by Platinum Premier Band. Food this year will be provided by Wharf Catering Group, and attire is 1920’s Island Elegant (bring out that flapper dress). The event will include delectable 1920’s heavy hors d’oerves and an open bar with a special signature drink. The silent auction will include art pieces along with various packages from businesses around the community. Artist Johnna Larrimore Bush will also be creating a live painting that will be raffled during the event.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased through eventbrite.com. Tickets are also available (cash or check) at Coastal Art Center of Orange Beach. For more information, call 251-981-2787. Make plans to come out and support the arts in Orange Beach. Pictured: Fun at past The Grand Event parties.