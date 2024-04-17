15th Bama Coast Cruisin’ April 25-27 at The Wharf

Bama Coast Cruisin’ returns to The Wharf in Orange Beach April 25-27, with festivities open to the public from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. each day. The event showcases 850 of the absolute finest in automotive customized, modified and restored vehicles.

The event includes a city cruise at 4:15 p.m. Sunday with a police escorted parade of show cars leaving The Wharf and traveling east on Canal Rd., south on Hwy.161, east on Perdido Beach Blvd. to the Perdido Pass Bridge and back to The Wharf.

Family friendly and immensely popular with locals, tourists and automotive enthusiasts, the free event also includes food trucks, vendors, a swap meet and music. Internationally renowned master pin striper Von Hot Rod, who will be in his booth most show hours.

“Don’t miss this chance to view the most amazing vehicles ever seen on the Alabama Gulf Coast,’’ said Adam McLean, president of McLean Motorsports and the event founder.

An open car show, The Cruise will feature all makes and models of specialty vehicles, customs, classics, street rods and hot rods, plus antique and original vehicles.

“It is the most unique automotive event the Alabama Gulf Coast has ever seen,’’ McLean said. “If an automobile is special to you, it is special to us.’’

For more info, visit BamaCoastCruisin.com.