Garden Club Visits Robertsdale High School

After a short business meeting on Tuesday, April 9, at the PZK, members of the Robertsdale Garden Club visited the Robertsdale High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) plant site. Jeff Kelley, one of the sponsors of the FFA, walked the members through the plant section and provided information on the various plants such as where to plant, how tall the plants would get, and success of planting in this area, The FFA had a successful plant sale on March 22 and 23, 2024. A variety of vegetables, annuals, and herbs was available for sale. Members found many plants for their spring gardens and appreciated the information provided by Mr. Kelley.