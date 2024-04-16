Free document shred April 26 at Bryant Bank in Foley

Bryant Bank has announced the date for their free document shred day for Friday, April 26 at their Foley office located off highway 59, just south of the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Bryant Bankers will be grilling and serving hotdogs and hamburgers to anyone who attends.

The documents will be shredded on-site and later used for recycling after the event. These documents would typically end up in a local landfill if thrown in the garbage. In addition to reducing landfill waste, the proper disposal of these documents is always important in preventing identity theft.