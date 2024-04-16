Baldwin Mental Health Fair will be April 27 in Robertsdale

The 3rd Annual Baldwin County Mental Health Fair will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the HoneyBee Park on Hwy 59 in Robertsdale. Sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness – Baldwin County, the event will feature arts, music, and animals as well as therapeutic activities to help people maintain mental health.

The best dressed vehicle will be awarded at the car decorating contest to bring awareness about mental illness and stop the stigma at 10:30 a.m. There are art projects for kids and hands-on activities for adults too.

Local talent from Baldwin & Mobile County will showcase their skills and share how being creative helps with emotional and mental health throughout the day.

Resources from various professional counseling groups and the Alabama Free Clinic will check blood pressure and other vitals. Plus there will be therapy dogs for children and adults to pet! For more info, visit namibaldwincounty.org, contact namibaldwin@ gmail.com or call 251-279-0573.