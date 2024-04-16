Alabama’s Red Snapper season opens May 24

Alabama state waters and federal waters will open to private and state-licensed charter vessel anglers for red snapper harvest on Friday, May 24. The season will consist of four-day weekends, Friday through Monday, beginning Friday, May 24, and continue until the private angler quota is projected to be met. Weekends are defined as 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday. Additionally, the entire week that includes Independence Day (July 1-5) will be open for red snapper fishing. More info: outdooralabama.com.

The season dates listed only apply to anglers fishing from shore, private recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits. The season for anglers fishing from federally-permitted for-hire vessels will be announced at a future date.

The Alabama private angler quota for 2024 is set by NOAA Fisheries and is anticipated to be increased over the 2023 private angler quota of 591,185 pounds. An announcement from NOAA Fisheries is expected prior to the start of the 2024 season.

“We anticipate having a great red snapper season in 2024,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “I am excited to get back out and catch some big red snapper with family and friends in Alabama’s Artificial Reef Zones again this summer. We will continue working to ensure our citizens and visitors have access to the abundant red snapper fishery off the coast of Alabama.”

• The daily bag limit will be two red snapper per person, per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length.

• Anglers 16 years of age and older must have an Alabama saltwater fishing license.

• Any Alabama resident 65 or older or a lifetime saltwater license holder must register (it’s free) as a saltwater angler.