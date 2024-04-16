Blessing of the Fleet party at Zeke’s Marina April 27

Orange Beach’s Zeke’s Landing Marina (26619 Perdido Beach Blvd.), home to the Gulf’s largest charter fishing fleet, will hosts its annual Blessing of The Fleet on Saturday, April 27 at p.m.. Join the captains and their mates and experience this tradition that is meant to ensure a safe and bountiful season for all vessels and fishermen. Tjhe event is free and open to the public includes live music at Mo Fishin Bar, food, and drinks.