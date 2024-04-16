Creek Crawl Obstacle Race May 11 at Graham Creek

Crawl, climb and run through at least 20 obstacles during the 4 mile Creek Crawl 2024 Obstacle Race at Graham Creek Preserve in Foley on May 11 with interval starting times beginning at 8:10 a.m. Limited to racers 10 and older, the event raises funds educational programs at Graham Creek Nature Preserve. Competitiors must be ats least 10. Go to crawlcreek.itsyourrace.com, CreekCrawl facebook or call (251) 923-4267.