AL. Gulf Coast Zoo camps slated June 10 – July 26

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Summer Camp 2023 will feature six week-long sessions from June 10 thru July 26. (No camp will be held the week of July 4). Day Camp is available for children from kindergarden thryu sixth grade. Grade levels are listed as rising (the grade your camper will be entering in fall 2024).

Camp hours are 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and extended childcare is available from 7:30 a.m. ‘til 5:30 p.m. Registration ends May 10 at 5 pm. Register online at ZooCamp. givesmart.com. Cost is $225 per session, and there is a $25 discount for zoo members. Registration includes day-camp attendance, two camp t-shirts, a water bottle, and daily snack. Campers bring their own lunch.

Campers will learn about animal life in a safe, supervised environment, have up-close and hands-on experiences and create take-home crafts. Info: Email zoocamp@algulfcoastzoo.org, call (251) 256-7008 or visit alabama gulfcoastzoo.org.