52nd Annual Art in the Park May 11-12 at Heritage Park

For the 52nd time, the Foley Art Center will host a Mother’s Day Weekend fest downtown in scenic Heritage Park. Dates are May 11-12, and Heritage Park is located at the intersection of Highways 59 and 98. Fest hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. Art in the Park is a competitive juried fine arts show with around 60 artists showcasing unique, hand crafted cultural experiences and shopping opportunities. For more info, visit foleyartcenter.com or call 251-943-4381. This is a free outdoor event in a vibrant and evolving setting.

Bring your mother, or someone else’s mother, and stroll through the picturesque park as you discover one of a kind creations in pen & ink, oil, watercolor, pottery, stained glass, wood, porcelain, fused glass, hand woven textiles, jewelry and children’s clothing.

Since 1966, the Foley Art Center has served the Gulf Coast with cultural enrichment programs in local schools, grants to art teachers, and children/adult art class sponsorships. From the dreams of fifteen local citizens, FAC has become a vital force in the cultural development of Baldwin County.

Another fest highlight is the local children’s art exhibit. There are many who come to the festival just to see this artwork every year.