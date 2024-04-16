Carnival of the Animals Ballet May 10-11 in O.B.

The Coastal Ballet Academy, in cooperation with the City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence program, will present Carnival of the Animals at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, May 10 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. General admission tickets are $25 per adult, $10 for children ages 4-17, and free for children 3 and younger.

Through the classic art of ballet, Carnival of the Animals will be brought to life by the students of Coastal Ballet Academy and the Expect Excellence program. From turtles to bunnies to special solos and more variations – the carnival has it all!

Tickets are available at onthestage.tickets.