Fairhope Quaker history topic of April 21 program

Anyone interested is welcome to attend the 2nd quarter spring meeting of the Baldwin County Historical Society on Sunday, April 21 at Fairhope Friends Meeting Quakers (9261 Fairhope Ave.) in Fairhope. Social time is at 2 p.m. and the program starts at 2:30 p.m.

Bob Niemala’s program topic is “History of the Fairhope Friends.”

The first preparative Meeting of Friends (Quakers) was held on February 21, 1917 at Orange Grove, just east of Fairhope. Drawn by the mild climate, cheap land and interesting tax base, Quakers migrated to Fairhope from Ohio, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, North Carolina and Kansas. Learn the rest of the story at the BCHS meeting on April 21.

Dr. Carol Motley and Tim Vaughan will host a Q & A session and have photos to view following the program.

Parking on the grounds may be limited. Carpooling is encouraged. Membership is not required for attendance at programs and meetings. All are open to the public.

For more info, email bchistsoc@gmail.com