Baldwin Walk and Roll to School Day is May 1

On May 1, participating schools in Baldwin County will come together for Spring Walk and Roll to School Day to raise awareness for the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and promote increasing physical actvity among children.

Students, parents, teachers, community members, and volunteers will walk to school, experiencing the positve impacts and inspiring community engagement.

The event is sponsored by the Baldwin County Safe Routes to School Coalition.