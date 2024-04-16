Child Advocacy Center fundraiser April 19 at Oak Hollow

The Summerdale based Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center will host its 15th-annual Under the Stars fundraiser on April 19 from 6-10 p.m. at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope.

The nonprofit has been serving hundreds of children and families each year for the past 35 years, as an advocate for child abuse victims in Baldwin County. There will be live music by the Six Piece Suits Band, food, dancing, drinks and silent and live auctions. All-inclusive tickets are $75. More info, call (251) 989-2555 or visit baldwincountycac.org.