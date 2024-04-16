Doggy Fest April 20 at Meyer Park in G.S.

The Gulf Shores Recreation Department’s first-ever Doggy Fest will take place on Saturday, April 20, at Meyer Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This tail-wagging event will feature live music, art & educational vendors, kids crafts, free popcorn, doggy obstacle courses, prizes, a community mural, and more. Dogs will be required to be on leases at all times. Registration is $10 per dog and includes an on-site pet caricature & swag bag. Register at gulfshoresal. gov.