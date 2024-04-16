Next Perdido Key Night Market May 2



The Perdido Key Area Chamber and Luxury Coastal Vacations will partner once again for the Lost Key Lighted Night Market at Villagio (13700 Perdido Key Dr.) on Thursday, May 2 from 5-8 p.m.

Wach vendor will decorate their tent with unique lights, and Scott Koehn is returning to entertain. Koehn has been traveling the music road since the age of 16. Vendors can register at perdidochamber.com. There will only be 25 spots available.