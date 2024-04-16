O.B. schools will add additional Pre-K class

Orange Beach City Schools add an additional prekindergarten class for the 2024-2025 school year. After receiving two prekindergarten units from the Office of School Readiness, which are limited to accommodating 36 students, OBCS experienced a substantial overflow in interest, with more than 60 pre-registered students. Understanding early education’s critical role in a child’s development and learning trajectory, OBCS has proactively created a third prekindergarten unit utilizing existing staff resources.

This initiative aligns with the district’s commitment to ensuring that children in our community have access to quality early educational opportunities. Establishing an additional class will address the high demand and provide more children with a strong foundation as they begin their educational

journey. Seat allocations for the newly added prekindergarten class will be announced soon. OBCS encourages parents and guardians of preregistered students to stay tuned for forthcoming details on seat awards and registration procedures.