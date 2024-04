Grief Share program for 11 weeks at GSMC

Gulf Shores Methodist Church will host an 11 week nationwide Grief Share program on Sundays through June 23 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in room 206 in Building B on the south campus.

There is a $10 registration fee that includes the cost of the workbook. Register at griefshare.org or call Sandy Williams at 251-978-2343 for more info. One does not have to suffer alone.