Holy Spirit Episcopal Gift Shop Grant

Holy Spirit Thrift Shop has awarded a grant in the amount of $20,000 to Beckwith Camp and Conference Center. The grant is funded by Thrift Shop sales. The shop is a ministry of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Gulf Shores. The shop is located at 6798A Hwy. 59 North in Gulf Shores. Store hours are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. More information is available by calling 251-968-2797. Pictured: Tim White, volunteer, Eleanor Reeves, Beckwith Executive Director, Rosy Bartells, volunteer, and Pam Huerd, shop manager.