Earth Day Pensacola April 21 at Bayview Park

Earth Day Pensacola hosts its annual festival on Sunday, April 21 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Bayview Park. The event showcases sustainable living through a fun day of environmental education, non-profit exhibits, native plabts, kids fun, a free market, art, live music, local food, green products, and hands-on activities. Bayview Park is located at 2001 East Lloyd St. Info: EarthDayPensacola.org or facebook.

Exhibits include: League of Women Voters; Shining Moon Artistry; Florida Dept of Health; Humanists of West Florida; Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program; Face Painting Party; Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee; Crazy Native Plant Lady; Longleaf Pine Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society; Makuna Açaí Bowl; Natural Awakenings of Northwest Florida; Native Plant Company; Picked at Perfection; Urban Farm; Psychedelic; Universe; Daughters of the American Revolution; Sweet Love LLC; Inspiring Fragrances; SEASTARS Aquatics Inc.; Birds of a Feather Project / Bread Box Theatre; Move to Amend; Soka Gakkai Int.; Moody Mocha; Escambia Amateur Astronomer’s Association; Healthy Gulf; Francis M Weston Audubon Society; Open Books; Mad Munchies LLC; Disco Designs; Little Green Beeswill.

These local businesses and non-profits are making positive differences in Pensacol. Come learn how individual and collective choices beyond Earth Day impact the environment both locally and globally. The Earth Day purpose is to educate communities about environmental issues, empower individuals and organizations to make eco-minded decisions and mobilize the community toward actions that create a cleaner Pensacola.

Music & Stage Performances

10:00 AM – Tree “Hand Pan”

10:15 AM – Ric Kindle

10:30 AM – Earth of Tomorrow

11:00 AM – Pensacola Poetry

11:30 AM – Tanya Gallagher

12:30 PM – Katie Dineen

1:00 PM – Tuffalo and the Tree Walkers

1:30 PM – Justin Lee Hester Band

2:00 PM – Melodious Allen

2:30 PM – Pensacola Poetry

2:45 PM – QLD Presents Dance Group

3:00 PM – Wavy Winstons