Earth Day Mobile Bay April 20 at Fairhope Pier

Earth Day Mobile Bay was initiated 34 years ago and is a celebration of the Earth for the people living around this incredibly diverse, beautiful, ecologically rich and fragile Gulf Coast Bay area.

Once again, this year, attendees will be fortunate to celebrate Earth Day in what is one of the most enjoyable settings in the Gulf Coast states: Fairhope Pier Park. Exhibits will sprawl around the beautiful walking park with a sound stage at one end and a pier extending into Mobile Bay at the other end. The event will be held on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and admission is free for all.

Perfect weather along with dynamic and informative exhibits has always led to a large number of happy attendees in years past. Add to the mix the Earth-class entertainment including Grayson Capps Band, NUE Bicycle, Swamp Water Symphony and Grits-N-Greens that will all perform at EDMB 2024 and there are even more reasons to make it a day.

From the experts tending the exhibits, visitors can receive the latest information as exhibitors are happy to share notes and news with attendees and their counterparts while lounging under the trees in the bay breeze. In past years, exhibits have included the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, Mobile Bay Keeper, Sierra Club, 5 Rivers, a contingent of cars with their owners from the Alabama electric car organization, health food stores and a reptile farm exhibit with live reptiles and this year the list continues to grow.

EDMB seeks to promote civic participation and develop a sense of environmental responsibility among all citizens, as well as expand the definition of “environment” to include all issues that affect our health, our communities and our environment, such as air and water pollution and environmental health issues on the Gulf Coast and sees it as an effective vehicle for promoting a healthy, sustainable planet.

Come to EDMB 2024 as a participant, a volunteer or simply a visitor. While the event is free for attendees, optional donations may be made to supporters and exhibitors.

Earth Day Mobile Bay is a nonprofit organization focused on the production of the Earth Day celebration, with the Sierra Club and the City of Fairhope being primary sponsors. It is run solely by volunteers and works with partner organizations to provide opportunities for all interested citizens to become active at a local level to voice concerns about the environment.

Visit EarthDayMobileBay.org, Email info@earthdaymobilebay.org or call 251-990-8662 for more information.

Music & Stage Performances

11:00 AM – Mayor Sullivans Welcome

12:45 PM – Grits-N-Greens

2:00 PM – Swamp Water Symphony

3:15 PM – Grayson Capps Band

4:30 PM – Nue Bicycle