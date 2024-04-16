Coast Guard Auxiliary Safe Boating Class May 4 in O.B.

By Bill Hesketh

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 3-10 is partnering with the City of Orange Beach Alabama to present a Safe Boating class on May 4 at the Orange Beach Fire Department, 25855 John M. Snook Dr. (off Hwy 161). The class will start promptly at 8:00 AM and is expected to complete about 3:00-3:30 PM, with pizza provided for lunch. The course covers Boat Familiarization, Trip Planning, Safe Boat Operations, Legal Boat Operation Requirements (Life Jackets, navigation lights, sound devices, fire extinguishers, etc.), Boating Emergencies, and Enjoying Water Sports. Additional material on local Law Enforcement (LE), area waterways, the IntraCoastal Waterway (ICW), and boating knots will be covered. Minors taking the class must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult. Cost is $35 for materials, payable by cash or check at the class with additional family members, First Responders and military $15. To register, email SafeBoating310@gmail.com or call 770-329-0326.