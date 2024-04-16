Benefit Quilt Sale April 26-27 at St. Paul’s

The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Quilters and Crafters Group will host a benefit quilt sale April 26-27 from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Parish Hall at 400 N. Alston Street in Foley.

All sizes will be available – baby to king sizes. Over 100 machine and hand quilted items priced from $50 to $350 will be on display. The fundraiser will support Quilt for Lutheran World Relief and the Women and Children Shelter in Robersdale. For more info, call Fran @ 217-343-5745 or email franlowry1@gmail.com or Barb @ BAMalugen@msn.com. The group also takes requests for custom quilts.