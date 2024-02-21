Foley Band Students Selected For Baldwin Pops Gig

Five students from the Foley High School Band were among 25 Baldwin County high school band members invited to play at the recent John Allen Memorial Scholarship Concert in Orange Beach. Band directors from all high schools in Baldwin County are invited to nominate their students to perform with the band and compete for scholarships. Pictured: The Foley High seniors participating included Daisha Figueroa, clarinet, Adan Guillen, flute, Evan Jarmon, trombone, Calisa Miller, trumpet, and Julian Wallace, clarinet.