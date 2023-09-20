37th Labor Day Mullet Fest Is Now Just A Memory

The 37th Annual Mullet Festival on Labor Day presented by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay is just a memory. For some it meant traveling home with medals from competitions or cash from raffles. John Horner was the winner of the $500 raffle, Patty Veal gained $100 and Kathy Keener, $50. Carol Haley was the 50/50 winner. Nine-four participated in the 5K Run/Walk, including Female Age Group 70-74 winners were Lynn Ruehl, first and Lucille Willis, second. Male winners were Norman Thomas, first, Dominick Vaccaro, second and Theodore L. Haley, third. Age Group 75-79 winners were Sandra Meyers and John McCabe, both first place winners. Winners in the 80-89 Male Age Group were Robert Hall, first; Lee Echols, second and Phil Bohan, third. Mullet Toss Female Overall winner was Sarah Jane Niswonger and male winner was Nick Smith. The Optimist Club thanks all who made this important event successful, especially the sponsors and the Elberta High School JOI Club and Honor Society and Baldwin County Sheriff Ranch residents who helped in a variety of capacities throughout the day. Funds from the club’s major project, the Labor Day Mullet Festival, provide capital for many projects including scholarships, food for the Baldwin County Special Olympics and ARC Thanksgiving Dinner as well as family fun projects such as Breakfast with Santa, Easter Egg Hunt and Fishing Rodeo. Pictured: 50-50 Winner Carol Haley with with Optimists Vera Hendrix and Dodd Bouchillon; Bill Lopez; Dannette Sirmon; Janet & Stuart Bollen; Therese Clark & Kelly Wallace.