Marshals Present O.B. Mayor Tony Kennon With Legends Of Marshals Award

The Marshals Mardi Gras Krewe of Orange Beach in a special ceremony held recently presented Mayor Tony Kennon with the “Legend of the Marshals”. According to tradition, each year during The Tableau at The Ball, this captivating saga is updated and shared with attendees. It adds an element of intrigue and anticipation to an already unforgettable evening. The Marshals are known for their vibrant Annual Nighttime Parade, which takes place in Orange Beach on the Saturday before Fat Tuesday. This spectacular event brings together locals and visitors alike to revel in the spirit of Mardi Gras. When you hear the roar of Harleys you know it’s The Marshals leading the Parade. Showcasing their Motorcycles, decorated Golf Carts, Stunning Floats, along with lively music, and plenty of throws for those in attendance along the parade route, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and excitement. Following the parade, The Marshals host their highly anticipated Ball at The Perdido Resort. This glamorous affair is a true highlight of the Mardi Gras season in Orange Beach. Attendees can expect an evening filled with elegance, entertainment, and enchantment as they celebrate alongside fellow revelers. The Marshal Ball was awarded Best Mardi Gras Ball in Baldwin County in 2022 and 2023.