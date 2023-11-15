3rd Annual Visions of Christmas show Nov. 30-Dec. 2

The City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Music Department will be presenting the 3rd Annual Visions of Christmas show at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center Nov. 30-Dec. 2. All three dates will have 7 p.m. showtimes, and there will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 2. The Christmas variety show will be a combination of musical styles ranging from classical to rock n’ roll versions of holiday songs with “something for everyone to enjoy,” according to Expect Excellence Music Director Caleb Pittman. Tickets are currently available online sy onthestage.tickets or visit orangebeachal.gov. The Performing Arts Center is located at 23908 Canal Rd. on the eastern portion of the Orange Beach Middle/High School campus.

“Visions of Christmas has been a community favorite because it creates an atmosphere of hope and happiness for the coming new year and is something the whole family can enjoy together,” said

Orange Beach Creative Director Jessica Langston.

“We will have some recurring themes and comedic elements. But, even for those who have seen past performances, it will never be the same show because we always have some (Christmas) surprises,” Pittman added.