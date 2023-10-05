50th Annual National Shrimp Fest: October 12-15 at Gulf Shores Public Beach

The National Shrimp Fest, already recognized across the country as a destination vacation, returns to the Gulf Shores Public Beach neighborhood for its 50th year celebration Oct. 12-15. What started out as a tidy post tourist season pick-me-up is now renowned nationally for its fantastic children’s activities, vendors showcasing fine arts and crafts, a unique retail marketplace and top tier entertainment, including this year’s headliner, Wet Willie. The fest is, of course, also about fabulous seafood served in a variety of ways. Gates are open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thurs. thru Sat., and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Gulf Shores Public Beach is located where Hwy. 59 meets the Gulf of Mexico. For Shrimp Fest info, call (251) 968-7200, or visit MyShrimpFest.com.

Pictured: The wonderful 2023 Shrimp Fest committee.