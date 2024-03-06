50th Annual Orange Beach Festival of Art March 9-10

The 50th annual Orange Beach Festival of Art is set for March 9-10 on the joint grounds of the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach and Waterfront Park on Canal Road. Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A relaxed, uncomplicated layout, easy to enjoy in just a few hours on beautiful waterfront grounds, the art selection is fine-art focused and free.

Public parking located at both the Island Church and the Orange Beach City Hall complex. Shuttle service is provided with an all-day pass for $5.

Parking for guests approaching from east Orange Beach is at the Orange Beach Presbyterian Church. There are two designated spaces for golf carts adjacent to the kids’ playground and west of the festival entrance on Canal Rd.

There is also a fenced-in area inside the fest for bicycles and limited handicap parking on the front grounds of the O.B. Community Church.

The festival will feature more than 100 booths of local and regional fine art, plus exciting acts on the performing arts and music stages. Live visual arts demonstrations include hot glass blowing and cool clay sculpting.

Savory gourmet offerings will be presented in the Culinary Arts area and food vendors include Shack Street Food, Will Yum’s food truck and Tin Tin’s Rock n Roll Food Truck.

Children can dive into fun hands-on experiences in the Kids Art Alley will open with the festival on Saturday and at noon on Sunday. Kids’ Art Alley ticket price: $5 for 6 tickets. Orange Beach Wildlife Center staff will be there to give kids of all ages can get up close and personal with animal ambassadors of all types.

The show was selected as Best Art Show in Alabama for three of the past four years by Alabama magazine and is currently ranked nationally at #76 for the top 100 fine art and design shows.

“With our focus on presenting truly gifted and professional fine artists, the show has garnered a reputation among designers and decorators, said CAC Director Desiree Hodge. “But patrons of all types can find both fun and affordable original art.”

More info: OrangeBeachArtsFestival.com, facebook or call 251-981-ARTS (2787).