ACF hiring sea turtle outreach patrol, interns

Alabama Coastal Foundation is hiring a part-time contractor ($500 per month) for its sea turtle friendly flashlight outreach program. Send your resume to Mark Berte at 251- 990-6002. mberte@joinACF.org or

through the joinACF.org website. ACF is also hiring two interns from Fort Morgan who would serve two hours daily for $10 per hour. They would walk the beach acting as ambassadors to help educate visitors.