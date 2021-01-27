Friends of Orange Beach Library book sale postponed ‘til ‘21

By Sharon Ramirez

Like so many other events and organizations, the Friends of the Orange Beach Public Library regrets canceling their annual “trivia night” event. We held off making the decision until the last possible time in hopes we would be able to host it.

We appreciate all the inquiries from our past patrons and will see you next year for trivia and our outstanding book sale! In the meantime, if you want to support our library friends organization, we have an ongoing book sale with current novels, paperbacks and cookbooks in the back room of the Orange Beach Library on Canal Road. They are very reasonable and you can keep them as long as you like or re-donate them after you are done. Also membership is now online and on the library website and our creative team may come up with some small fundraisers when it is safe for everyone to participate such as an outdoor children’s book sale in late spring.

Our funding goes to promote extra library spending like prizes for children’s reading and any special needs the library may request. See you next year!!