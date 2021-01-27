South Baldwin County Alabama Food Network Partners

• Christian Service Center; 317 Dolphin Avenue

Gulf Shores, (251) 968-5256; Monday – Friday: 9-noon

• Christian Life Church; 25550 Canal Road, Orange Beach, (251) 967-4840

• Morgan’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 6325 Cty Rd 10, Bon Secour (across from Swift School, 8-9 a.m. every Wednesday; 251-979-2005

• Swift Presbyterian Church; 23208 Swift Church Rd, Foley, (251) 943-8367; 2nd and 4th Wednesday; 10-noon

• Miflin Baptist Church; 24687 County Rd. 20, Elberta, (251) 238-7777; Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9-noon.

• Faith Factory; 17927 Samantha Dr, Foley, (251) 401-5345; call for an appointment.

• Foley Hispanic Seventh Day; 817 N Cedar St

Foley, (251) 600-9404; Thursdays 1-6.

• New Life in Christ Church; 102 East Berry Avenue, Foley, (251) 943-2225; Mondays noon-3; Tuesdays& Thursdays 9-3

• Calvary Chapel Fellowship of Foley; 1113 A-B North Mckenzie Street, Foley, (251) 943-7990; Thursdays: 9-10:30.

• Read the Red Ministry; 24851 Hwy 98 East #9

Elberta, (251) 609-1524; Tuesdays & Thursdays: 9-noon; Fridays: noon-3

• Greenwood Community Covenant Church; 21950 County Road 36; Summerdale, (251) 752-8309; first & third Saturday; 9-11

• Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church; 12851 Perdido Street; Lillian, (251) 962-7682; 2nd & 4th Tuesday; 9-11

• First Baptist Church of Lillian; 34421 E Barclay Ave; Lillian, (251) 962-2180; Wednesdays at 5:30

• Aqua Port Condos; 12406 Meadson Rd., Pensacola, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10-11

• Catholic Social Services of Baldwin County; 23010 Highway 59 North, Robertsdale, (251) 947-2293; call for an appointment.