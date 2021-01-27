New Orleans Jazz Fest postponed until Oct. 8-17; Hangout expected to release update at end of Jan.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the producers of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival have postponed this year’s event until October 8-17. Festival organizers will begin announcing details about the 2021 event this spring. More info: jazzandheritage.org.

“We are all ready to get together again and share that special spirit that lives at Jazz Fest,’’ said fest producer Quint Davis. “We’ll all have our celebration when the time comes.”

Also, a major electronic music festival that is held the last weekend in March in South Florida annually are making plans to cancel the festivities for a second year in a row due to the pandemic. Organizers of the Ultra Music Festival asked Miami’s city manager on Wednesday if they could reschedule the music jamboree for next year, according to the Miami Herald.

Meanwhile, the fate of the Hangout Festival, scheduled this May at Gulf Shores Public Beach, is in limbo. The festival issued a statement to ticket holders stating “it’s too early to tell if we can move forward. Rather than announce the lineup now, we are going to continue monitoring the situation.”

Although they were immediately available on the secondary market, tickets for the cancelled 2020 fest on hangoutfest.com sold out in 11 days. Headliners included Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Lana Del Rey, Cage The Elephant, Illenium, Kane Brown, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Louis The Child and The Head and the Heart.