Alabama taxpayers’ rebate checks will be mailed on Dec. 1

Alabama taxpayers’ one-time tax rebate checks will be on the way beginning December 1, according to a press release from Gov. Kay Ivey, who first announced her plan to utilize Alabama’s historic budget surplus to provide the rebate during her 2023 State of the State Address, where she stated, “This is the people’s money, and it’s only right, while acknowledging we are recording revenues far exceeding normal and sustainable levels, we give a fair share of this money directly back to the people of Alabama,” she said.

The amount of each rebate is based on the qualified taxpayer’s filing status: $150 for single, head of family, and married filing separate or $300 for married filing joint.

To qualify for the rebates, taxpayers must have filed a 2021 tax return on or before October 17, 2022. Non-residents, estates or trusts or anyone who was claimed as a dependent during the 2021 tax year do not qualify. Qualified taxpayers can expect to receive their rebate based on how they received their 2021 tax year refund, by direct deposit or paper check. For qualified taxpayers that did not receive a 2021 tax year refund, the rebate can be expected by paper check. The rebates will not be taxable for Alabama income tax purposes.