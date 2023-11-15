Foley Farm & Fish Market celebrates its 10th anniversary

The Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Built in 2013 with funds from a BP Oil grant in order to provide the community with local farm products, the market was created as a non-profit overseen by a board of directors. In May of 2022, CAFFM moved under the purview of the City of Foley’s Leisure Services Dept.

Over the last ten years, the number of vendors has grown by leaps and bounds with a current active list of more than 400. These vendors are the lifeblood of CAFFM bringing in high-quality, local products including produce, meat, seafood, baked goods, honey, and artisan crafts. Alescia Forland, CAFFM Operations Manager, said it’s the vendors who have helped build the market into what it is today.

“Our market has won national awards, grown vendors and revenue, but most importantly created an atmosphere synonymous with everything our city represents- hospitality and family,” said Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich.