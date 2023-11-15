PBR Half Marathon,5K, Fun Run debuts March 2

The new year will bring a new racing event to Pleasure Island, as Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach will host the March 2 Perdido Beach Resort Half Marathon, Fun Run and 5k to help raise funds for local charity, The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation. Post race activities include a bubbles on the beach brunch with champagne and fun brunch stations to curb participants’ post race appetites. Registration opens on Nov. 20. More info: jennifermoorefoundation.com.