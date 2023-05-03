American Heroes on The Gulf weekend May 11-12 in O.B.

In honor of the event’s director, the name Greg Godwin has been added to the American Heroes On The Gulf banquet and fishing excursion scheduled May 11-12 in Orange Beach.

The fun will start with a welcome banquet at the Orange Beach Event Center on May 11. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and the program is from 6 – 9 p.m. There will be a buffet dinner by Alabama Coastal Catering, a silent auction and a concert by Michael B-Reddy & Band. Table of 10 banquet sponsorships are $650, with individual tickets available for $65. Silent auction and financial donations are accepted, as donations help the sponsoring Ironmen Outdoor Ministries pay for the welcome banquet, a full day of fishing, food, lodging, tackle, bait, water, prizes and other necessities.

Founded in Montgomery in 2007 by Rick Murphy, Ironmen Outdoor Ministries, has been sponsoring deep sea fishing trips for disabled vets in Orange Beach for the past six years.

The faith based non-profit also sponsors deer hunting trips and catfish roundups for special needs children.

Greg Godwin, the group’s southern director and a Gulf Shores resident since 2004, recently passed away. His wife Rachel continues the family’s labor of love on his behalf.

“I am so blessed that I get to help carry on my sweetheart’s legacy. This event was Greg’s vision. He talked about it for years and then it became a reality,’’ Rachel said. “This year will be the biggest yet, and another of his vision will become a reality.

Greg Godwin’s goal was to honor 150 disabled vets, and at least 154 vets from all over the country and every military branch will bond with each and discuss their special challenges.

“What is amazing is they talk mostly about the good things in their life,’’ Greg Godwin said before last year’s event.

“The main thing is to make sure we are loving and honoring our veterans and we are giving our disabled veterans who come here something the can hang onto and use to help other veterans,’’ he added. “It gives them a purpose and allows them to take the focus off of themselves.

“They paid the price for thier country and now they want to see what they can do to help others.’’

“Everybody that comes gets that hook in their mouth and then they are hooked for life. It’s a feel good kind of thing because we get to help others and you can’t beat that,’’ Godwin said.

“People need hope and people need good things. And that’s what this is. It’s a good thing.’’