Foley will add street lights on Juniper St. near Tanger

The Foley City Council recently voted to approve the installation of street lights from East Pride Drive to Miflin Road – Baldwin County 20 on Juniper Street east of the Tanger Outlet Center.

The new lights will brighten the busy route and is part of a comprehensive lighting program for Stabler Way and Koniar Way.

The total price listed for installation of the lights were $4,409.65. The city will also pay $200 a month for the operation of the lights. The lights will be LED lamps, which will reduce operations costs.

“This will also help us right there where the intersection of Stabler and Juniper is,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “It’s exceptionally dark there and it’s sometimes hard to find the entrance if you don’t know exactly where it is.

“This area already had existing poles that basically ran along the sidewalk on Juniper,” Hellmich added. “There was already a circuit there. It was a cost-effective way of doing street lights without having to put all kind of poles into the ground.”