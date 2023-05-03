Votes needed to give G.S. beaches a Top 10 award

Gulf Shores Beach is one of the candidates in USAToday’s 10Best Readers Choice Awards for Best Beach in the South. The top 10 vote getters (of the 20 on the list) make the list of finalists.

“With our big win for the Backcountry Trail being voted Best Recreational Trail in the U.S., it would be so fantastic to follow that up with another #1 spot,’’ said CVB Public Relations Manager Kay Maghan. “We know how beautiful our beaches are, so let’s get busy encouraging people to vote.’’

An expert panel selected Gulf Shores Beach as a contender for Best Beach in the South, and 10Best will be announced on June 2.