Music & A Movie nights May 19 & 26 at Foley’s Heritage Park

Music and a Movie and Heritage Park Marketplace continue at Heritage Park in Downtown Foley May 19 & 26 and June 2 & 9. The popular Foley event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with Heritage Park Marketplace, which will showcase a variety of arts and crafts as well as plants, vegetables, fruits, and gift items. The marketplace will operate from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a movie at dusk.

Admission is free. Concessions are available for purchase on site, and Boy Scout Troop 77 will be selling grilled burgers and hotdogs, plus other concession foods. Bring a chair or a blanket for seating.

The remaining schedule includes: May 19, Music by Exit 105 and the movie Top Gun: Maverick; May 26, Music by Broken Pines and the movie Encanto; June 2, Music by The Destinations and the movie Spiderman, No Way Home; June 9, Music by This Side of 59 and the movie “Minions: Rise of Gru.”