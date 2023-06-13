Assets.com ranks Baldwin 2nd wealthiest county in AL

According to the website Smartasset.com, Baldwin County is the second wealthiest county in the state (behind Shelby County).

The website calculated investment income, property value and per capita income to come to that conclusion.Madison, Limestone and Lee County placed third thru fifth in wealth, according to asset.com. Alabama’s median home value of $358, 192 was highest in the state, while its median income of $64, 346 was around $18,000 less than Shelby County.