Fish-fry is July 6 at Bon Secour’s St. Peter’s

Historic St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bon Secour will host its next monthly summer fishfry on July 6 from 5-7 p.m. A hugely popular monthly community event, the fish fries will also be held on the beautiful St. Peter’s campus on August 3, September and October 5. Fish plates are available for dine-in or take-out. Cost is $12. St. Peter’s is located on the corner of County Rd.10 & County Rd. 49 at 6270 County Road 10. More info: stpetersbonsecour.com or 251-949-6254.