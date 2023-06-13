Shrimp Fest Singing for Scholarships seeks talented teens

Area high school students will once again have the opportunity to be rewarded for their vocal talents as organizers for the milestone 50th Annual National Shrimp Festival recently announced the return of its Singing for Scholarships (SFS) competition. This year’s competition will take over the West Stage, located in the middle of the Festival grounds on Saturday morning, Oct. 14.

Contestants must be enrolled in a Baldwin County area high school or homeschool students) through Oct. 14. Each school will independently designate one representative for the competition.

Students are encouraged to contact their teachers, guidance counselors, music directors, or other school administrators for more info. Or email ShrimpFestivalSFS@gmail.com or call 251. 752.8706.

For over 50 years the volunteer-driven Shrimp Fest has been a tradition on the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores. Food, music, art make up an action packed weekend with nearly 100,000 of your closest friends. This year’s 50th anniversary event is Oct. 12-15 at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Hours are Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.