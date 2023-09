Author Phelps speaks in Fairhope Sept. 30

Join author Elizabeth Anson Phelps (pictured), and guest John Woods on Saturday, September 30 at the Fairhope Public Library in the Giddens Conference Center from 1-2:30 pm for an interview, Q & A and book signing. More info: fairhopelibrary.org. Phelps’ books include Unlocking The Headache Mystery.

Marine League Golf

Tourney Sept. 30